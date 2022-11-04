Elon Musk blames activists for ‘massive drop’ in revenue as Twitter begins huge job cuts
Employees post their goodbyes as billionaire takes axe to social media giant
Elon Musk blamed “activist groups” for a “massive drop” in revenue at Twitter, as his company began drastic job cuts.
The billionaire began firing workers at offices around the world, raising grave concerns about the social media platform as a source of reliable information just days ahead of the US midterm elections.
The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to legal action. At least one lawsuit has been filed in San Francisco alleging the company has broken the law by not providing the required notice.
