More nasty numbers but Bank of England might be prepared to offer some more help

GDP fell by 0.3 per cent in August, which caught the City on the hop and can be filed under “nasty tumble”, but there was some good news to report. The Bank of England has reportedly told bankers it could extend its intervention in the bond markets, even as it has been urging the nation’s battered pension fund to sort itself out because it’s absolutely going to walk away at the end of the week.

Threadneedle Street isn’t keen to be engaged in semi-permanent handholding in the markets, but a little stability right now would go a long way. The Bank could provide that, and it should. Elsewhere, however, the pain continues with that August number showing an economy looking like one of those fields full of rotting fruit whose owners weren’t able to find pickers.

A sharp decline in manufacturing and maintenance work slowed down the oil and gas sector, reduced health spending caused drug companies to reign in production, sports events took a breather after the boost delivered by the women’s Euros. Housebuilding provided a bit of a boost and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) was keen to point out that lawyers, architects and accountants did well over the summer, offsetting some of the decline in the UK’s dominant services sector. But that’s rather like saying the new midfielder had a good game in the midst of a 3-0 thumping.