Don’t be fooled by the UK economy’s October bounceback

If only we could celebrate the Office for National Statistics (ONS) saying the economy grew by a handy 0.5 per cent in October – compared to the previous month – as a winter warmer, with large parts of the country blanketed by snow.

Sadly, I’m afraid we can’t.

October’s performance was welcome, for sure. However, a rebound was expected after a grim September, during which the royal funeral did an even better job than the snow at bringing UK plc to a juddering halt. As a result of it, and other headwinds, the economy had contracted by 0.6 per cent.