Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in November after a boost from World Cup drinkers and early Christmas shoppers, reducing the chances it has already slipped into recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded an increase of 0.1% as the services sector remained in growth despite the soaring cost of living. Analysts had predicted the economy would shrink by 0.3%.

Experts at the ONS said the slight rise was supported by the technology sector and a strong showing by pubs and bars amid a boost from the winter World Cup in Qatar, which began on 20 November.