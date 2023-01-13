Jump to content

UK ‘may avoid recession’ until later this year after unexpected growth boost from World Cup

Relief from gloomy forecasts after service sector lifts GDP

Alastair Jamieson,Thomas Kingsley
Friday 13 January 2023 16:24
<p>Fans watching early stages of the World Cup contributed to a surprise 0.1% GDP growth for November</p>

Fans watching early stages of the World Cup contributed to a surprise 0.1% GDP growth for November

(Action Images via Reuters)

Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in November after a boost from World Cup drinkers and early Christmas shoppers, reducing the chances it has already slipped into recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded an increase of 0.1% as the services sector remained in growth despite the soaring cost of living. Analysts had predicted the economy would shrink by 0.3%.

Experts at the ONS said the slight rise was supported by the technology sector and a strong showing by pubs and bars amid a boost from the winter World Cup in Qatar, which began on 20 November.

