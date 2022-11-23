UK’s economic downturn slowed slightly in November, new figures show

The UK's economic downturn slowed in November as private sector activity picked up slightly from its previous 21-month low, new figures suggest.

The influential S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a reading of 48.3 in October, compared with 48.2 a month earlier.

Any score below 50 is considered a contraction for the economy. The index has now scored lower than 50 for four months in a row.