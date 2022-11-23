UK’s economic downturn slowed slightly in November, new figures show
The figures showed that manufacturing output had helped lift the index slightly from its recent lows
The UK's economic downturn slowed in November as private sector activity picked up slightly from its previous 21-month low, new figures suggest.
The influential S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a reading of 48.3 in October, compared with 48.2 a month earlier.
Any score below 50 is considered a contraction for the economy. The index has now scored lower than 50 for four months in a row.
