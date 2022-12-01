“The country is getting sicker,” says the British Medical Association (BMA) in a new report.

Its intervention is very timely, as policymakers desperately try to find economic growth. Business groups tell the government they might be able to deliver it if they would just allow more workers to come in from overseas to tackle the nation’s labour shortages.

While that would clearly help, another way to ease the problem of the lead weight these have attached to the feet of the economy would be to address the failing health of hundreds of thousands across the UK.