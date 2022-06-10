Number of four-day-week jobs rises by 90% as UK firms begin trial

Such adverts were ‘negligible’ a year ago, head of jobs site says

Zoe Tidman
Friday 10 June 2022 14:08
<p>Commuters at Euston station. London is among the locations with the biggest increase in four-day-week jobs</p>

(PA Archive)

The number of jobs offering a four-day week has soared by 90 per cent over the past year, new research has found as a major UK trial kicked off.

Adverts have especially increased for this style of work in sectors such as charities, sales, distribution and catering, according to jobs site CV-Library.

The research comes days after the UK launched its biggest-ever four-day week pilot, with more than 70 companies taking part from this week.

