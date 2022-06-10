Number of four-day-week jobs rises by 90% as UK firms begin trial
Such adverts were ‘negligible’ a year ago, head of jobs site says
The number of jobs offering a four-day week has soared by 90 per cent over the past year, new research has found as a major UK trial kicked off.
Adverts have especially increased for this style of work in sectors such as charities, sales, distribution and catering, according to jobs site CV-Library.
The research comes days after the UK launched its biggest-ever four-day week pilot, with more than 70 companies taking part from this week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.