Number of four-day-week jobs rises by 90% as UK firms begin trial

The number of jobs offering a four-day week has soared by 90 per cent over the past year, new research has found as a major UK trial kicked off.

Adverts have especially increased for this style of work in sectors such as charities, sales, distribution and catering, according to jobs site CV-Library.

The research comes days after the UK launched its biggest-ever four-day week pilot, with more than 70 companies taking part from this week.