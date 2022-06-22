Households will pay £2.7bn to cover cost of failed energy suppliers
Watchdog estimates consumers must pay £94 after years of failures by Ofgem
Households will collectively pay an extra £2.7bn to cover the costs of 28 energy suppliers that have gone bust, according to a damning report by the National Audit Office.
It means each household faces paying an average of £94 more on their bills, adding to massive increases resulting from soaring gas and electricty prices and rises to food, fuel and other essentiuals.
Years of failings by energy regulator Ofgem were partly to blame for the bill increases, the NAO found.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies