Inflation’s back! But calm down. The spike is probably temporary

I

nflation is the bogeyman used by a certain sort of economist to frighten their small children into behaving well. If you scoff any more of those quantitative easing sweeties he’ll be back and it’ll be you who gets eaten!

Except that the bogeyman never appeared, even when the bank took to printing money (quantitative easing is the preferred term for that).

Some of the monetarists, who’ve been wrong about everything for the last 20 years, may be indulging in a little schadenfreude now because the monster is back at the door. Well, sort of.