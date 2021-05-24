inside business
The hospitality industry is worried about staff shortages, but will there be customers to serve?
PwC says CEOs are confident about the UK economy but ordinary Britons not so much, writes James Moore
T
he hospitality industry’s problems are by no means over, as the stories about firms offering their staff incentives to help them find the people they need as a result of a pronounced staff shortage clearly demonstrate.
But assuming the bonuses, gift vouchers, or whatever for getting friends to sit down for interviews work, will the newly minted employees find themselves with enough people to serve?
That’s open to question.
