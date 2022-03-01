Ukraine invasion: How our personal money links us to the rest of the world

Rising food prices, soaring fuel costs and shocks in the stock market: how the invasion of Ukraine will affect your personal finances, reports Rebecca Goodman

Tuesday 01 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The headquarters of the Kharkiv administration in Ukraine after shelling from Russian forces </p>

The headquarters of the Kharkiv administration in Ukraine after shelling from Russian forces

(Ukraine Emergency Ministry/AFP)

The harrowing and disturbing news from Ukraine continues and the war is having a direct impact on global finances, including a hike to food and fuel costs.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already caused huge economic turmoil, along with the political ramifications and a refugee crisis.

It’s a tragic situation where countless lives are being lost and while the war and its ramifications go way beyond our own personal finances, it will impact them.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in