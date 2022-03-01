Ukraine invasion: How our personal money links us to the rest of the world
Rising food prices, soaring fuel costs and shocks in the stock market: how the invasion of Ukraine will affect your personal finances, reports Rebecca Goodman
The harrowing and disturbing news from Ukraine continues and the war is having a direct impact on global finances, including a hike to food and fuel costs.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already caused huge economic turmoil, along with the political ramifications and a refugee crisis.
It’s a tragic situation where countless lives are being lost and while the war and its ramifications go way beyond our own personal finances, it will impact them.
