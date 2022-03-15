How to cut the cost of motoring as fuel prices soar

Petrol prices could soar even higher over the next few weeks because of concerns over the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average prices of unleaded and diesel have been rocketing – and drivers should prepare for further hikes.

“The average price of petrol appears to be on a collision course with £1.65 a litre, having reached a new record of 163.46p on Sunday,” Simon Williams, the RAC’s fuel spokesperson, said. “Diesel also hit another record high of 173.67p.”

But what can motorists do to help ease the financial burden? Here we take a look at the best ways to reduce the costs of being on the road.