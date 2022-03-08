Why some businesses are staying in Russia – at least for now

Guess what my favorite order is”. That was the pinned tweet on McDonald’s feed, as written. Immediately below there was a reply from 23enigma, a user whose own feed was decorated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag: “Guess who is doing business as normal in #Russia no surprise #BoycottMcDonalds.”

Ouch.

There was no “pinned” tweet on Coca-Cola’s feed but the messages it put up on the network came in for similar treatment. The same with Pepsi.