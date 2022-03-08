Why some businesses are staying in Russia – at least for now
Some companies appear to think that the benefits of staying put outweighs the potential cost of brand contamination from selling their products in Russia, argues James Moore
Guess what my favorite order is”. That was the pinned tweet on McDonald’s feed, as written. Immediately below there was a reply from 23enigma, a user whose own feed was decorated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag: “Guess who is doing business as normal in #Russia no surprise #BoycottMcDonalds.”
Ouch.
There was no “pinned” tweet on Coca-Cola’s feed but the messages it put up on the network came in for similar treatment. The same with Pepsi.
