How to get money to family or friends in Ukraine

It has been almost two months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and millions of people have been forced to flee their homes for safety.

In the UK, several large campaigns have been organised to raise money for those affected and the scheme for sponsoring Ukrainian refugees is under way.

But if you wish to support a friend or family member instead of donating to a large fundraiser, you’ll want to be sure the money gets to them directly, securely and, crucially, as quickly as possible.