Why is unemployment so stubbornly high among young men?
A report out today by the Resolution Foundation finds an epidemic of mental health problems has resulted in a sharp rise in young men classed as ‘economically inactive’, writes James Moore
The decline in youth unemployment in Britain is a notable policy success, but hides a troubling failure: while young women have been flying, the position of young men has barely changed. In fact, it might have deteriorated.
The problem is identified in a report, titled “Not Working”, which is published today by the Resolution Foundation with the support of the Health Foundation.
The researchers found that youth unemployment fell by 300,000 to 800,000 between 1995 and 2021, which is a win whichever way you look at it.
