Is unlimited annual leave really the perk that it seems?
Goldman Sachs has offered it to senior bankers. But is it the benefit that it seems?
Unlimited time off work? Isn’t that just the perk to beat all perks? Better than the car-with-driver, the country club membership, eating for free every day in the executive dining room or having unlimited use of an executive bathroom kitted out like a fancy spa?
If you’re fed up with grey, drizzly London, you can jet off whenever you like if you’re a senior Goldman Sachs banker, thanks to the company’s policy of unlimited annual leave.
Tormented juniors, on the other hand, some of whom have lately been in near open revolt, have to make do with a mandatory minimum of three weeks, one of which must be a full week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies