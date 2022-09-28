Virgin Atlantic has become the first UK-based carrier to join the global SkyTeam airline alliance in what it called a “significant milestone” in its recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The carrier is already in a joint business venture with SkyTeam members Delta and Air-France-KLM, but from January it will join the alliance to open up a new range of benefits for members of its frequent flyer scheme, Flying Club, some of whom will have access to more than 750 airport lounges around the world. It also also good news for SkyTeam passengers who can use Virgin facilities.

Other reciprocal perks for passengers include extra baggage allowances when flying with other airlines in SkyTeam, whose line-up includes AeroMexico, Korean Air and AirEuropa.