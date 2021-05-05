Inside Business
Virgin Money is still stuck uncomfortably in the middle and it shows
The bank is making money for the first time since 2019 but the shares gave up some recent gains as investors fretted about costs despite its current account wins, writes James Moore
W
hat is Virgin Money for?
Defining that sometimes seems to be the central challenge facing this “challenger bank”.
Its issues were there for all to see in the latest results, and the shares slipped, albeit after a very strong recent run.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies