The failure of government to lift wages is going to cause it an electoral problem

Pay them more! So said the government in response to chronic labour shortages in critical sectors. Lorry driving. Food processing. You know the drill.

And so they did. At least, so some of the them did.

Tesco unveiled a bung to tempt drivers in the form of a four figure golden hello. Amazon sprinkled a little pre festive cheer around its Dickensian fulfilment centres. A few others decided to join their party. If you can’t beat ‘em...