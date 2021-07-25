Britain’s refund lottery: To book or not to book? Which? highlights pings and arrows of financial misfortune

The consumer group found most venues aren’t offering refunds when ticket holders are pinged, at least not in the first instance. They’d rather their customers rebook. But what if they can’t?

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
@JimMooreJourno
Monday 26 July 2021 00:01
<p>‘Refunds sought are good, but offered unsought, are better’</p>

(Getty)

To book or not to book? That is the question.

Whether ’tis wiser in the mind to suffer

The pings and arrows of outrageous fortune

