How wealthy pensioners struggle to opt out of the winter fuel payment
One in five Britons over the age of 65 is classified as a millionaire but attempts to return the cash prove almost impossible, writes Kate Hughes
Only 186 of more than 11 million recipients of the winter fuel payment successfully opted out of the benefit last season, a freedom of information request has revealed, prompting calls for an overhaul of the benefit.
The figures suggest 0.002 per cent of those who are eligible – anyone born before 25 September 1956, regardless of income or accumulated wealth – returned the extra cash in 2021, a 78 per cent drop from the year before, according to data obtained from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Although the payment is a critical financial lifeline for a large portion of the estimated 11.4 million recipients every year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) classifies more than one in five pensioners as a millionaire for whom the payment may not be so crucial.
