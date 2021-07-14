Is hybrid working better for employers?

How common is hybrid working really going to be after 19 July, when the government is ending almost all coronavirus-related restrictions despite the rampant spread of the Delta variant?

Acas, the conciliation service, has attempted to find out in the wake of a fair degree of pushback against the practice, including from some prominent employers such as Apple, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, whose leaders would like to see their people back in the office.

The answer, according to a YouGov poll of more than 2,000 senior decision-makers in Britain, is that it’s something of a toss-up.