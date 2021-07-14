How YoungPlanet is reducing waste by rehousing toys

From the latest LOL Surprise! playset to Star Wars themed figurines – not to mention baby bathtubs and bottles – many parents feel like their homes are taken over by toys their children no longer want to play with and items they no longer need.

Jason and Emma Ash, who live in west Berkshire with their three sons, hope to keep these objects out of landfill with their tech-for-good start-up YoungPlanet.

The app allows parents to list children's toys, books, clothes, and bigger items such as baby walkers or cots that they no longer need, while other users can request them for free.