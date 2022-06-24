Inside Politics: Swings and roundabouts

Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ after two byelection defeats and resignation of party chair and cabinet minister Oliver Dowden, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 24 June 2022 08:37
<p>Liberal Democrats’ new MP for Tivertion Richard Foord </p>

Boris Johnson is facing another major headache this morning after two damaging defeats in byelections. The prime minister, in Rwanda, has vowed to “keep going”. But will Tory MPs now relaunch efforts to deport him from 10 Downing Street?

Inside the bubble

Parliament is not sitting.

