Slashing CO2 emissions isn't enough to prevent climate catastrophe, study warns

Scientists warn we need to cut our emissions of short-lived climate pollutants

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 27 May 2022 10:48
Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is not enough to prevent devastating effects of global warming, a new study warns.

But cutting the emissions of methane and other climate pollutants could slash the rate of global warming in half by 2050.

The study is the first of its kind to examine the impact of cutting emissions of several climate pollutants compared to only carbon dioxide.

