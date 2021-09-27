Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will appear next week in a court in Italy after his arrest on a visit to the island of Sardinia threatened to undermine the fragile efforts by Spain and Catalonia to resolve a deep political crisis.

The 58-year-old MEP was detained on Thursday as he stepped off a plane at Alguero airport in Sardinia and was released on bail the next day by an Italian judge, to reappear in court on October 4.

The Catalan leader, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium but was visiting Italy for a Catalan folk meeting, could face extradition in Spain over his alleged involvement in the unilateral independence referendum and the subsequent declaration of independence in October 2017.