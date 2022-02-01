Study sheds new light on how early cave-dwelling humans learnt to control fire

A new study has uncovered how cave-dwelling humans learnt to control fire to evade overexposure to smoke up to 170,000 years ago.

According to researchers in prehistoric archaeology at Tel Aviv University (TAU), early humans placed the hearth at the optimal location in their cave. The positioning would allow them to maximise warmth - to work, cook, eat and sleep - while minimising exposure to smoke.

Researchers said this method reflected Paleolithic “ingenuity, experience, and planned action, as well as awareness of the health damage caused by smoke exposure.