Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

Human tragedy struck in the Channel near Calais yesterday, where 27 people – a child among them – drowned when their dinghy capsized attempting to make the treacherous journey from France to Britain. The loss of life is thought to be the worst-ever migrant disaster in the Channel and one that many observers feared was just around the corner, as record numbers risk their lives in search of a better future. The fall out from the tragedy very quickly turned political, with London and Paris embroiled in a blame game about how to deal with the crisis, while some opposition parties laid the blame squarely at the door at the UK government, who they say must provide safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary. Elsewhere, there are fresh negative briefings against Boris Johnson coming out of Rishi Sunak’s Treasury, the new German government has warned the UK against breaching the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, and parliamentary authorities are reviewing rules after an MP was told she couldn’t take her three-month-old son to a debate.

Inside the bubble

Commons sits from 9.30am with Cabinet Office questions to Steve Barclay, followed by the weekly business statement from Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. Later any UQs or other statements, followed by the main business – a backbench-led debates on freedom of religion or belief, and on alcohol harm.