Inside Politics: Polls and swings
Voters give their verdict in Chester byelection as Sunak comes under more pressure on decision to rehire home secretary, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Did the ball cross the line? That is the question haunting Germans this morning after their World Cup exit at the hands of Japan. There was no doubt about the result in Chester, where Labour inflicted a first electoral defeat on Rishi Sunak.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies