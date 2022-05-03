Obesity at ‘epidemic proportions’ in Europe, as one in three children now overweight

One in three children in Europe are now obese or overweight, with the health crisis having been exacerbated by lockdowns brought in to slow the spread of Covid-19, a study has found.

New research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) also revealed that almost 60 per cent of adults are either overweight or obese across the contient.

The European Obesity Report warns that obesity rates have now reached “epidemic proportions” in Europe, causing more than an estimated 1.2 million deaths every year, as well as being leading risk factor for disability.