Obesity at ‘epidemic proportions’ in Europe, as one in three children now overweight

The UK also ranks fourth of all European countries for having the most overweight and obese adults, a WHO study found

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 03 May 2022 16:06
Comments
Two teenage children have been taken into foster care in Sussex after their parents failed to get them to lose weight
Two teenage children have been taken into foster care in Sussex after their parents failed to get them to lose weight
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One in three children in Europe are now obese or overweight, with the health crisis having been exacerbated by lockdowns brought in to slow the spread of Covid-19, a study has found.

New research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) also revealed that almost 60 per cent of adults are either overweight or obese across the contient.

The European Obesity Report warns that obesity rates have now reached “epidemic proportions” in Europe, causing more than an estimated 1.2 million deaths every year, as well as being leading risk factor for disability.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in