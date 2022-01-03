Children who don’t get enough sleep show it in their faces and may struggle with long-term social issues, according to new research.

A study in the US examined 37 children aged between seven and 11, found that children who had poor sleeping patterns had less positive facial expressions, had difficulties in focusing, and had greater social problems in the future.

Researchers examined the children during two in-lab emotional assessments - one when some children were well-rested and the other where children had two nights of disrupted sleep.