Extreme weather and government incompetence are blamed for life-threatening China flood
Residents cite poor drainage and inadequate warning systems in Zhengzhou for damage caused in floods, writes William Yang
After days of record-breaking rainfall and dramatic scenes of flooding, Zhengzhou in China’s Henan province is gradually emerging from the natural disaster that has killed at least 25 people.
Kao recalled how he risked his life to get home from his office on Tuesday night. His office is in a 30-story building in the economic centre of the city, but the life-threatening rain and flooding had caused the building to lose electricity and water.
