China CCP anniversary: how Xi has combined Maoist discipline with high tech totalitarianism
Xi Jinping, viewed by many as the CCP’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has adopted a mixture of old and new strategies to consolidate the party’s hold on power in China
China’s Communist Party (CCP) celebrated the centenary of its founding on Thursday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a powerful speech to warn foreign forces about trying to bully China.
“Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people,” he told a jubilant crowd waving China’s red flags enthusiastically.
In the speech, Xi highlighted the need to modernize China’s military in order to safeguard the country while he reiterated the importance of making the mission to reunite with Taiwan an “unswerving historical mission” for the party.
