Unpaid chores in childhood linked to gender pay gap, researchers say
According to UNICEF, girls spend 40 per cent more time on household chores than boys
Young women and girls taking part in unpaid housework contributes to the gender pay gap, according to a new study.
Research from the Universities of East Anglia (UEA), Birmingham and Brunel has shown that women’s employment participation in later life is impacted by the amount of chores they take on during childhood.
