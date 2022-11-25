Why do Christmas lights have to be so crass?

It’s the most wonderful time of year, isn’t it? Advent, I mean, not Christmas. The destination is fine, but the journey is what it’s really all about.

After all, on the big day itself, someone in the house will invariably have been taken down by flu or be snivelling in a snotty, tissue-littered corner. Guests will be stuck on the M25 with food getting cold and children becoming agitated. And my son will almost certainly be outraged that he doesn’t get every last present he has so far written on a very long Christmas list.

By contrast, during the next four weeks, there will be lots of festive music, a lovely tree to decorate, pleasant thoughts of impending annual leave and school hols, advent calendars and candles to enjoy, and perhaps even a pre-Crimbo party or two to attend. All in all, that wonderful sense of optimistic expectation will permeate, uplifting spirits and convincing everyone that this year, Christmas Day itself might go without a hitch. Ha!