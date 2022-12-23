Inside Politics: Getting home for Christmas
Border Force staff are latest public sector workers to walk out in row over pay and conditions and UK and Scottish government on collision course over gender laws, writes Matt Mathers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Border Force staff are latest public sector workers to walk out in row over pay and conditions and UK and Scottish government on collision course over gender laws, writes Matt Mathers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies