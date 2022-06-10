I loved smoking, but plans to end cigarette sales mustn’t go up in flames

Are we reaching the fag-end of smoking culture? Certainly, that is the government’s hope, as it aims for England to be “smoke-free” by 2030 (defined, rather confusingly, as less than 5 per cent of the population smoking). To that end, a review of current rules and restrictions has concluded that the age at which it is legal to buy tobacco products should be raised by one year, every year, until the only person left smoking is a decrepit centenarian who spends their time desperately searching corner shops around Britain for a packet of Benson & Hedges Gold.

While smoking rates have been falling here since the 1970s, there remain 6 million people in England who regularly light up – and during the early part of the pandemic, the number of smokers in the 18-34 age bracket increased by a quarter to just over 26 per cent. Given that smoking causes around 75,000 deaths a year, and puts significant strain on the NHS, proposals to further restrict the consumption of cigarettes seem like a good thing.

No doubt there will be rows to come about the “nanny state”, as libertarians get their knickers in a twist about having their private behaviour managed by do-gooder government advisers. To a certain extent, I have sympathy with that instinct; although the simple fact is, we are constantly redefining the boundaries of what actions are permitted by the law. Then again, I might feel differently if the proposals were being made about alcohol consumption.