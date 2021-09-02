Looking at the latest Citizens Advice (CA) research on the subject of the booming buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, I was struck by a sudden sense of deja vu.

It was almost as if I’d stepped into time machine and found myself back in middle of the payday loans scandal, which left a trail of misery and financial devastation in its wake.

Ridiculous? An exercise in absurd hyperbole on my part? That’s what the comparison would appear to be if you were to take a cursory look at the industry’s leading lights.