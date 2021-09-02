Inside business
Citizens Advice reveals dark truth about buy now, pay later as young customers stuck in financial quicksand
Survey finds one in 10 customers, and one in eight young customers, referred to debt collectors as Britons rack up £39m in late fees. Regulation is sorely needed but there’s been radio silence from the Treasury, says James Moore
Looking at the latest Citizens Advice (CA) research on the subject of the booming buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, I was struck by a sudden sense of deja vu.
It was almost as if I’d stepped into time machine and found myself back in middle of the payday loans scandal, which left a trail of misery and financial devastation in its wake.
Ridiculous? An exercise in absurd hyperbole on my part? That’s what the comparison would appear to be if you were to take a cursory look at the industry’s leading lights.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies