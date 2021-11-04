Science Made Simple

Where is the coldest place on Earth, and how heavy is our atmosphere?

We explore the curious questions that science can answer

Thursday 04 November 2021 00:01
comments
<p>Penguins in the South Pole, home to average temperatures of -50C </p>

Penguins in the South Pole, home to average temperatures of -50C

(Getty/iStockphoto)

Where is the coldest place on Earth?

The South Pole is the coldest place on Earth, with average temperatures of -50C (-58F). The coldest place in Antarctica is the Russian station of Vostok, where temperatures as low as -89C have been recorded. 

Where is the highest waterfall in the world?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments