Science Made Simple
Where is the coldest place on Earth, and how heavy is our atmosphere?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
Where is the coldest place on Earth?
The South Pole is the coldest place on Earth, with average temperatures of -50C (-58F). The coldest place in Antarctica is the Russian station of Vostok, where temperatures as low as -89C have been recorded.
Where is the highest waterfall in the world?
