Centrist Dad

Colin Murray’s easy charm is a welcome reminder of Countdown’s longevity

Having once played Richard Whitely in a school play, Will Gore’s love of the letters and numbers game remains undimmed

Friday 13 January 2023 13:11
<p>Colin Murray and Nick Hewer on Channel 4’s ‘Countdown'</p>

Colin Murray and Nick Hewer on Channel 4’s ‘Countdown'

(Channel 4)

In a topsy-turvy world, it is important to hang on to areas of constancy. Rising global temperatures may be close to the point of no return, war may be raging, and the economy might be tanking; but as long as there is Countdown, there is still a chance that everything will turn out OK.

The announcement this week that Colin Murray is to become the show’s latest permanent host, was a welcome reminder of its extraordinary longevity. Having celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, there is little sign that Countdown’s reign as the king of afternoon gameshows will come to an end any time soon. And thank goodness for that.

I was introduced to the programme by my grandparents, who were disciples of dictionary corner. They moved to our village when I was 12, and thereafter my brother and I would go to their house after school most days, playing along with the contestants while eating our way through nana and grandad’s endless supply of Werther’s Originals. It may say a lot about how cool we were, that we kept this routine up for four or five years.

