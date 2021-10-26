The chances of world leaders agreeing on new commitments to tackle climate change at Cop26 look increasingly slim after Boris Johnson admitted he is “very worried” about the talks, adding it is “touch and go” whether progress will be made. Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak has been rebuked by the Commons speaker for pre-Budget briefings to journalists and a Facebook whistleblower has told MPs that events such as the 6 January US Capitol riot and genocides in Myanmar and Ethiopia are just the “opening chapters” of further atrocities if action is not taken against the tech giant.

Inside the bubble

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: