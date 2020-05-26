Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been accused of breaking social distancing rules after he and his partner were snapped enjoying the sun while standing close to their friends in a Dublin park (the two-metre rules applies in Ireland). Still, the tizzy in the Irish tabloids is nothing compared to the furore over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham. The No 10 adviser’s explanation of the drive to Barnard Castle – he wanted to check his eyesight – has done little to dim the perception he flouted lockdown rules. We’ll have to wait and see if some of the fuzzier Tory MPs find their view of the situation has cleared up. I’m Adam Forrest, and welcome to The Independent’s daily Inside Politics briefing during the coronavirus crisis.

Inside the bubble

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: