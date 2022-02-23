We’re escaping to the country. Wish us luck...

It’s official. We’re moving to the country. And if you’re of a certain age you’ll now be muttering the phrase “gonna eat a lot of peaches” under your breath.

I’m not sure about that bit, it’s more apple – for which read cider – country around here. But I’ve got high hopes that our big move from the beloved suburban semi, the move we’ve been planning for 10 years, will make all our eco dreams come true.

How hard can it be? The packing has gone well at least. I got a load of cardboard boxes so big our children could live in them from a very nice couple on freecycle and old newspapers have replaced bubble wrap – much to the dismay of those same kids, who have just discovered the addictive wonders of the stuff.