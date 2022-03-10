Nearly one in five couples divided on Covid vaccination

Research suggests a significant number of couples disagree about getting the jab, reports Eleanor Sly

Eleanor Sly
Thursday 10 March 2022 17:57
Comments
<p>Partners can have a large influence on each other’s health behaviours </p>

Partners can have a large influence on each other’s health behaviours

(Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Almost one in five couples are divided on whether or not they should be vaccinated against Covid, a survey by American researchers found.

Research by Washington State University found a small yet significant portion of couples are made up of one partner who is vaccinated and another who is not.

Reasons for avoiding vaccination against Covid-19 varied and appeared to differ depending on which partner in the couple was reporting it. This was particularly notable when it came to religious reasons.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in