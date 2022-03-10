Nearly one in five couples divided on Covid vaccination
Research suggests a significant number of couples disagree about getting the jab, reports Eleanor Sly
Almost one in five couples are divided on whether or not they should be vaccinated against Covid, a survey by American researchers found.
Research by Washington State University found a small yet significant portion of couples are made up of one partner who is vaccinated and another who is not.
Reasons for avoiding vaccination against Covid-19 varied and appeared to differ depending on which partner in the couple was reporting it. This was particularly notable when it came to religious reasons.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies