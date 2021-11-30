Fresh mask restrictions came into force today as the pandemic enters a new phase amid growing concern over the Omicron variant. Boris Johnson is expected to outline the government’s plan to roll out booster shots later, following the vaccine watchdog’s advice that the shots should be made available to everyone over the age of 18. Elsewhere, Labour leader Keir Starmer has reshuffled his top team, the UK and France and still embroiled in a war of words over the Channel crisis and Prince Charles acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery” as he attended a ceremony marking Barbados’s transition to a republic.

