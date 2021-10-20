Inside Politics: Growing Covid fears as deaths rise and net zero strategy branded hot air
No 10 says no need to change course on restrictions as fatalities hit highest level since March, and PM urged go ‘further and faster’ on climate change, writes Matt Mathers
As Covid cases and deaths rise, immunity wanes and the booster programme stalls, No 10 insists there is no need to change course on restrictions. Elsewhere, critics say the government’s net zero strategy doesn’t go far enough and businesses are warning of “terrifying” rises in costs amid the supply chain crisis.
Inside the bubble
Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies