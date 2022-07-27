Doctors ‘less likely to resuscitate’ very ill patients after Covid pandemic
The findings mark a shift in attitude toward end of life decision-making after the pandemic prompted thousands more patients than usual to require it
Covid-19 may have made doctors in the UK more unwilling to resuscitate very ill and frail patients, a survey suggests.
The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Ethics, point towards a shift in attitudes after the pandemic forced medics to make thousands more end-of-life decisions.
Researchers were keen to find out if Covid-19 had significantly changed the way in which doctors take such decisions, with particular interest in controversial ‘Do Not Attempt Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation’ (DNACPR) decisions and treatment escalation to intensive care (ICU).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies