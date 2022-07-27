Doctors ‘less likely to resuscitate’ very ill patients after Covid pandemic

Covid-19 may have made doctors in the UK more unwilling to resuscitate very ill and frail patients, a survey suggests.

The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Ethics, point towards a shift in attitudes after the pandemic forced medics to make thousands more end-of-life decisions.

Researchers were keen to find out if Covid-19 had significantly changed the way in which doctors take such decisions, with particular interest in controversial ‘Do Not Attempt Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation’ (DNACPR) decisions and treatment escalation to intensive care (ICU).