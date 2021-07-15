Inside Politics: Carbon footprint labels and Covid face mask row
Unilever says 30,000 products to be labelled within six months, and regional mayors vow to keep face coverings on public transport, writes Matt Mathers
Cheers! Two glasses of wine or a can of beer could keep you healthy, experts have said, in another one of those studies that seems to come along on a weekly basis. Boris Johnson might have had a little more than that over the past few days, during a difficult week for the government on race. Elsewhere, there is more Covid rules confusion, plans for a “snack tax” and a de-facto amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions. Unilever has also made a big announcement on carbon footprint labels.
