Has Covid ruined my personal grooming routine for good?

When the first Covid lockdown began, I hadn’t had a haircut for about eight weeks. That was fine; I’d normally leave it for at least 10 before thinking about a trip to the barber.

In any event, I had never put much thought into what might loosely be termed “hairstyles”. There had been times in my life when I asked for a number two at the back and the sides; and there had been other times when I asked for a number three. Either of those instructions to the barber would be followed by the same addendum: “And a trim over the top.” If my barnet had become particularly long, I might change that to: “A decent trim over the top.”

I once went to a moderately swanky hairdresser at the prompting of my girlfriend. But I ended up with the same haircut and paid three times the usual price.