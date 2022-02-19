Centrist Dad

Has Covid ruined my personal grooming routine for good?

As in-person meetings become commonplace once again, Will Gore wonders if he really needs to shave or change his trousers

Saturday 19 February 2022 15:42
Comments
<p>It soon became clear that a day or two of stubble would easily pass unnoticed on video calls, and so I simply gave up daily shaving</p>

It soon became clear that a day or two of stubble would easily pass unnoticed on video calls, and so I simply gave up daily shaving

(Getty/iStock)

When the first Covid lockdown began, I hadn’t had a haircut for about eight weeks. That was fine; I’d normally leave it for at least 10 before thinking about a trip to the barber.

In any event, I had never put much thought into what might loosely be termed “hairstyles”. There had been times in my life when I asked for a number two at the back and the sides; and there had been other times when I asked for a number three. Either of those instructions to the barber would be followed by the same addendum: “And a trim over the top.” If my barnet had become particularly long, I might change that to: “A decent trim over the top.”

I once went to a moderately swanky hairdresser at the prompting of my girlfriend. But I ended up with the same haircut and paid three times the usual price.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in