Baroness Heather Hallett: The woman tasked with leading the Covid public inquiry

Something seems to have gone wrong with the appointment of Baroness (Heather) Hallett as chair of the public inquiry into the official response to Covid-19. She is the sort of independent-minded type who’s liable to cause trouble for the government, and this is one government that really doesn’t need any more trouble.

Even if she is only going to start work in the spring, she likes to get on with things and might well provide some sort of preliminary report or interim account of her work by the time of the next general election. Bizarre as it may seem today, Boris Johnson might still be trying to run the country.

It is not, historically, how things are supposed to work when British governments subject themselves to judicial scrutiny. When, for example, the government of Tony Blair was obliged to launch an investigation into the Iraq war, they chose Lord Hutton for the job, a slightly unusual choice for the post. He was from Northern Ireland, and was suggested by Peter Mandelson, one of nature’s problem solvers, who knew him from his time as secretary of state for Northern Ireland. Hutton was an honourable man, a fine judge and with impeccable credentials. He was never going to be soothing. But Mandelson knew, or thought, that Hutton was on the more conventional, “establishment” end of the spectrum of outlook. Just as bricklayers or university dons come in all flavours of temperament and opinion, so too do lawyers. They are human.